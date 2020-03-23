PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.86% from the company’s previous close.

POL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

NYSE:POL opened at $14.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.15. PolyOne has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that PolyOne will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $121,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,929.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP J Scott Horn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $74,050.00. Insiders have bought a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $313,205 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in PolyOne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

