Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Acumen Capital began coverage on Points International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PCOM opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Points International has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $115.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Points International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Points International worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

