Plus500 (PLUS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Plus500 (LON: PLUS):

3/23/2020 – Plus500 was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 860 ($11.31) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 790 ($10.39).

3/23/2020 – Plus500 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/16/2020 – Plus500 had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/16/2020 – Plus500 had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Plus500 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/28/2020 – Plus500 had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/28/2020 – Plus500 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/14/2020 – Plus500 had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 790 ($10.39). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Plus500 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

LON PLUS traded up GBX 46.40 ($0.61) on Monday, reaching GBX 872.60 ($11.48). The company had a trading volume of 634,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.95 million and a PE ratio of 6.47. Plus500 Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 989.60 ($13.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 881.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 825.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72.

Get Plus500 Ltd alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.27. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In other Plus500 news, insider Elad Even-Chen bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 831 ($10.93) per share, with a total value of £91,410 ($120,244.67). Also, insider Asaf Elimelech bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 935 ($12.30) per share, for a total transaction of £46,750 ($61,496.97).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.