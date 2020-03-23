Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 860 ($11.31) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 790 ($10.39). Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLUS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday.

PLUS opened at GBX 854.20 ($11.24) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 881.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 825.94. Plus500 has a 1 year low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 989.60 ($13.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.67 million and a PE ratio of 6.33.

In other Plus500 news, insider Elad Even-Chen purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 831 ($10.93) per share, with a total value of £91,410 ($120,244.67). Also, insider Asaf Elimelech purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 935 ($12.30) per share, with a total value of £46,750 ($61,496.97).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

