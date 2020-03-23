Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) PT Lowered to $18.50 at Citigroup

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $31.50 to $18.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 104.42% from the stock’s current price.

PS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.39.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

NASDAQ:PS opened at $9.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,879.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,328. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,303 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Pluralsight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,875,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at $66,505,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,770,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,356,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.