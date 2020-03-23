Planet Fitness’ (PLNT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLNT. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.54.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT opened at $33.93 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively acquired 15,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,831. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 6,091.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after buying an additional 220,453 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,763,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,638,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,687,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 510,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,055,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.