Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,488 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $20,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,515 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,883 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,588 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,642,000 after buying an additional 226,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PXD shares. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.52.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $61.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

