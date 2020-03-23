Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,822 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $26,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PNW stock opened at $64.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.24.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.30.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

