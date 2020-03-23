Pi Financial Trims Celestica (TSE:CLS) Target Price to C$6.50

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its price objective trimmed by Pi Financial from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Celestica from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at C$4.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.84. Celestica has a 12-month low of C$3.83 and a 12-month high of C$12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $539.44 million and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.92 billion. On average, analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current year.

In other Celestica news, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 20,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,400.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

