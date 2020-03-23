Pi Financial Cuts Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Price Target to C$10.85

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020 // Comments off

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) had its target price decreased by Pi Financial from C$12.50 to C$10.85 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

VCM stock opened at C$8.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $179.48 million and a P/E ratio of -80.00. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of C$7.51 and a 52-week high of C$11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.