Pi Financial Cuts Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Price Target to C$10.85

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) had its target price decreased by Pi Financial from C$12.50 to C$10.85 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

VCM stock opened at C$8.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $179.48 million and a P/E ratio of -80.00. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of C$7.51 and a 52-week high of C$11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

