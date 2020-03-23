Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Position Lessened by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,485 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.46% of Phreesia worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 339.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

PHR opened at $20.12 on Monday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91.

In other Phreesia news, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 9,142 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $308,085.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 10,955 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $359,871.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,828 shares of company stock valued at $6,563,829 over the last 90 days.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.