Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) & TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Critical Contrast

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of TrueCar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Phoenix Tree and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A TrueCar -15.51% -12.48% -9.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phoenix Tree and TrueCar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix Tree $169.58 million 1.75 N/A N/A N/A TrueCar $353.88 million 0.69 -$54.89 million ($0.39) -5.87

Phoenix Tree has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TrueCar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Phoenix Tree and TrueCar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix Tree 0 0 2 0 3.00 TrueCar 0 10 1 0 2.09

Phoenix Tree presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. TrueCar has a consensus price target of $5.44, indicating a potential upside of 137.45%. Given TrueCar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Phoenix Tree.

Summary

Phoenix Tree beats TrueCar on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phoenix Tree

Lizhi Inc. operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. In addition, the company offers forecast, consulting, and other services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. Further, it provides geographically specific and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer Website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

