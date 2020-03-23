Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.43.

NYSE:PSX opened at $48.35 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.01.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,569,000 after purchasing an additional 232,813 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,047,000 after purchasing an additional 134,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,050,000 after purchasing an additional 101,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

