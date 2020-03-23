Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PETS. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Pets at Home Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 285.71 ($3.76).

LON:PETS opened at GBX 230.60 ($3.03) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.29. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 136.10 ($1.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 317.08 ($4.17). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 272.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

