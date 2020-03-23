PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) & COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Head-To-Head Survey

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) and COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get PETROFAC LTD/ADR alerts:

This table compares PETROFAC LTD/ADR and COVESTRO AG/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PETROFAC LTD/ADR $5.83 billion 0.11 $64.00 million $0.52 1.74 COVESTRO AG/S $17.26 billion 0.29 $2.15 billion $5.59 2.42

COVESTRO AG/S has higher revenue and earnings than PETROFAC LTD/ADR. PETROFAC LTD/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COVESTRO AG/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PETROFAC LTD/ADR and COVESTRO AG/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PETROFAC LTD/ADR 1 0 1 0 2.00 COVESTRO AG/S 1 1 2 0 2.25

Profitability

This table compares PETROFAC LTD/ADR and COVESTRO AG/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PETROFAC LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A COVESTRO AG/S 7.10% 17.53% 8.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of COVESTRO AG/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PETROFAC LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. COVESTRO AG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. PETROFAC LTD/ADR pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. COVESTRO AG/S pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COVESTRO AG/S has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

COVESTRO AG/S beats PETROFAC LTD/ADR on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PETROFAC LTD/ADR

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains. The Polycarbonates segment provides high-performance plastic polycarbonates in the form of granules, composite materials, and semi-finished products for use in the automotive, construction, electrical and electronic, medical technology, and lighting industries. The Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties segment offers precursors for coatings, adhesives, and sealants, as well as specialties. This segment also provides polymer materials and aqueous dispersions for use in automotive and transportation, infrastructure and construction, wood processing, and furniture applications. It markets its products through trading houses and distributors. The company has partnership with Genomatica, Inc. to research and develop high-performance materials based on renewable feed-stocks. Covestro AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for PETROFAC LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROFAC LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.