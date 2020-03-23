Personalis (PSNL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. Personalis has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $31.88.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PSNL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.
Personalis Company Profile
Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.
Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.