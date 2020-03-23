Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Pentair were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pentair by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Pentair by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 220,857 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $788,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

NYSE PNR opened at $23.78 on Monday. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

