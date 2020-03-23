Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 4,058 Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $240,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $351,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MLNX opened at $106.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.88. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $123.79. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SP Angel raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mellanox Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

