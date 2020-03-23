Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 36,850 Shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,850 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sogou were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Sogou by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sogou by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sogou in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

SOGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sogou from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sogou has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Shares of NYSE SOGO opened at $3.39 on Monday. Sogou Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sogou had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sogou Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

