Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 334 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $43.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average is $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

