Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $86,298.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at $46,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 6.76. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.