Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,930 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 192.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cognex by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $42.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

