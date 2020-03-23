Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,513 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 241.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Shares of ZTS opened at $98.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.97. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $96.02 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

