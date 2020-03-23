Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.85.

PSA stock opened at $166.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $169.15 and a 12 month high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

