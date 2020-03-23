Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $295,000 in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Coherent by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,132,000 after acquiring an additional 90,072 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,755,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,592,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 43,701 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 40,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,492.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,925. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coherent from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $88.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.87 and a beta of 1.85. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.21 and a 12-month high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

