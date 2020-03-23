Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $20.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.93.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $364,628.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $4,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,862,880.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

