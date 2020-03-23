Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in AeroVironment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $53.45 on Monday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.05.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

