Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after buying an additional 51,166 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Fabrinet by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 770,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,938,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after buying an additional 45,683 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 744,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fabrinet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $143,731.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,035. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $46.58 on Monday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.