Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 212.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 475.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $23.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $255,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,105.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,588 shares of company stock worth $3,719,601. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRKS. ValuEngine lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $54.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.