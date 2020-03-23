Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 2.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Square by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 33,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,162,932.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Square from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Square from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.38.

NYSE SQ opened at $37.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.49. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.69.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.