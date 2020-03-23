Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $234,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,328,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738,423 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $331,899,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $233,313,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $196,841,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 53.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,421,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $454,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

FIS stock opened at $102.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 108.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.29 and its 200-day moving average is $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

