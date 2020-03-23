Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,918 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 17,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $70.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.