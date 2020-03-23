Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $879,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $194.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.26. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $192.22 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.64.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

