Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $193,000 Stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 63,404 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $8,674,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 39,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

