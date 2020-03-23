Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 92,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4,994.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,226,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after buying an additional 1,202,857 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 411,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 51,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $18.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In related news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 488,792 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $13,656,848.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMH. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

