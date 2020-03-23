Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,095 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 26,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $41,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $70,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,505 shares of company stock worth $4,194,427 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

Shares of EQR opened at $53.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.