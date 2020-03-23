Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,395 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 449.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 82,549 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the third quarter valued at $499,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 179.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 653,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 76,332 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HUYA alerts:

NYSE HUYA opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.18. HUYA Inc – has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HUYA Inc – will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUYA. China Renaissance Securities raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. HUYA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.