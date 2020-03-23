Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 6,642 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 580.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $496.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $286.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $110,096.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,146.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.