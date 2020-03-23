Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,694,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,022,000. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of SPT opened at $13.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.92. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.