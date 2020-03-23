Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 435 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,701,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $176.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.74. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $167.79 and a 52-week high of $269.36.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

