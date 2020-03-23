Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,503 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 13,489,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519,174 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5,808.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,790,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,565,000 after buying an additional 4,709,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,978,000 after buying an additional 4,216,941 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2,144.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,758,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,646,000 after buying an additional 3,591,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,256,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,217 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on INVH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

