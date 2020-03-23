Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,473 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $53.78 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.279 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

