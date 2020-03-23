PENNON GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

PENNON GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PEGRY opened at $26.33 on Monday. PENNON GRP PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12.
PENNON GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile
