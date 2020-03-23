PENNON GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

PENNON GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PEGRY opened at $26.33 on Monday. PENNON GRP PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12.

PENNON GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

