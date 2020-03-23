Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$48.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$48.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.10.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$23.12 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$15.27 and a 1 year high of C$53.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.81 billion. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.7600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total transaction of C$752,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at C$649,881.28. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,476,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$268,450.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

