Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Stock Position Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 513,891 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Pembina Pipeline worth $75,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $16.13 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.26). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.1569 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.