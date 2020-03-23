Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NRR. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.96) target price on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 232 ($3.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 216.17 ($2.84).

Get Newriver Reit alerts:

LON:NRR opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.91) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 163.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 186.60. Newriver Reit has a twelve month low of GBX 122.60 ($1.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 246 ($3.24).

In related news, insider Allan Lockhart sold 148,750 shares of Newriver Reit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50), for a total transaction of £282,625 ($371,777.16).

Newriver Reit Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Newriver Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newriver Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.