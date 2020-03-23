Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,582 ($20.81) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,621.45 ($21.33).

LON TPK opened at GBX 739.40 ($9.73) on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,427.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,468.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 15.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Marianne Culver acquired 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £520.64 ($684.87).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

