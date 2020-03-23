Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 177 ($2.33) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ConvaTec Group to a sector performer rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 197 ($2.59) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of ConvaTec Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ConvaTec Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 196 ($2.58).

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 168.25 ($2.21) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 196.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 191.86. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.60 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.87, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). As a group, analysts predict that ConvaTec Group will post 16.2227273 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 3.09 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Dr John McAdam acquired 23,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £39,639.51 ($52,143.53). Also, insider Brian May acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,617.73).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

