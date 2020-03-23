Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for RDI Reit (LON:RDI)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of RDI Reit (LON:RDI) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON RDI opened at GBX 58 ($0.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.12. RDI Reit has a 12-month low of GBX 63 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 161 ($2.12). The company has a market capitalization of $220.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.52.

About RDI Reit

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

