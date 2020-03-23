Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.13. Pearson has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 11.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,420,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 141,976 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 1,026.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.