Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
PSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.
Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.13. Pearson has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
